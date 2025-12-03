Delhi MCD by-election result 2025: Full list of winners from Chandini Chowk, Naraina, Dwarka, 9 other wards

Delhi MCD by-election result 2025: The highly anticipated MCD by-election results were declared today, 3 December, by the State Election Commission (SEC). A total of 12 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) went for by-polls on 30 November.

The counting of ballots commenced at 8:00 AM and the results were announced by 10:50 AM. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta won from the hotly contested Chandini Chowk ward while Congress emerged victorious in Sangam Vihar. The full list of wards won by specific parties provided by SEC is given below:

BJP: 7 (Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, Shalimar Bagh, Dichaon Kalan, Vinod Nagar)

AAP: 3 (Mundka, Naraina, Dakshin Puri)

INC: 1 (Sangam Vihar)

AIFB: 1 (Chandni Mahal)

Pie chart of Delhi MCD by-election result 2025 where BJP won in 7 out of 12 wards.

BJP wins 7 wards in MCD by-election Given below is the list of winners and first runner up:

Suman Kumar Gupta, who was in the fray against AAP candidate Harsh Sharma, won by a margin of 1,182 votes from Chandini Chowk. Anita Jain has won against AAP's Babita Rana from the Shalimar Bagh ward by a margin of 10,101 votes. Veena Asija defeated AAP's Seema Goyal in Ashok Vihar ward by a narrow margin of 405 votes. Manisha Devi, who was in the fray against AAP's Raj Bala, won Dwarka-B seat by a massive margin of 9,100 votes. Rekha Rani won against AAP's Neetu from Dichaon Kalan by a margin of 5,637 votes. Anjum Mandal defeated AAP's Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash and won by a margin of 4,065 votes. Sarala Chaudhari secured Vinod Nagar ward as she won by a margin of 1,769 votes against AAP's Geeta Rawat. AAP candidates who won MCD by-election BJP's Rohini lost to Ramswaroop Kanojia, who won the Dakshinpuri ward 164 by a margin of 2,262 votes. Anil defeated BJJP's Jai Pal in Mundka ward and won by a margin of 1,577 votes. Rajan Arora emerged victorious from Naraina ward against BJP's Chandrakanta Shivani by a narrow margin of 148 votes.

All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Mohd Imran won Chandani Mahal ward by defeating AAP's Mudassir Usman by a margin of 4,692 votes.

Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Suresh Choudhary won from Sangam Vihar against BJP's Subhrajeet Gautam by a margin of 3,628 votes. The counting of votes took place amid tight security at 10 counting centres setup by the Commission at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

The voter turnout in 30 November by-polls was recorded to be 38.51%, according to SEC. Among the 12 MCD wards for which polling took place, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP. Chandni Mahal recorded the highest voter turnout at 41.95% among all the 12 wards while the lowest voter participation was seen in Greater Kailash, with turnout at just 20.87%.