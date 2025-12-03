Delhi MCD by-election result 2025 LIVE: BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta wins Chandini Chowk, party leads in 6 other wards

The final results of the most awaited Delhi MCD by-election will be announced today, 3 December. As per State Election Commission early trends, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta won from Chandini Chowk ward and is leading in 6 other wards.

AAP candidate Ramswaroop Kanojia won the Dakshinpuri Ward 164 by 2,260 votes.

BJP's Anita Jain has won the Shalimar Bagh seat.

The by-polls to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards took place on Sunday, 30 November, in which the voter turnout was recorded to be 38.51%, according to the State Election Commission.

Voter turnout in by-polls of 12 MCD wards The voting commenced at 7:30 AM and concluded at 5:30 PM. Chandni Mahal recorded the highest voter turnout at 41.95% among all the 12 wards. Sangam Vihar-A recorded second highest voter turnout with 38.62% and Mundka registered 37.82% voter participation.

The lowest voter participation was seen in Greater Kailash, with turnout at just 20.87% while Dwarka-B recorded 23.72% voter turnout. Chandni Chowk registered 27.91% turnout, Ashok Vihar recorded 28.13% voter participation and Shalimar Bagh-B stood at 28.28%.

Out of the 12 MCD wards for which polling took place, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP. The results today will determine the fate of 51 candidates. A total of 26 women were in the fray while the BJP fielded the highest, eight, women candidates. Meanwhile, six women candidates contested from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and five from Congress.

Key candidates in the fray As the counting of ballots continues, let's have a look at the key candidates:

Congress’ Mukesh was in the fray from Mundka, Sarita Kumari contested from Shalimar Bagh-B and Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar. From Chandni Chowk, Ajay Kumar was in the fray, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B and Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan. From Greater Kailash Shikha Kapur contested and Vinay Shankar Dubey was fielded from Vinod Nagar.

From AAP, Ram Swaroop Kanojia represented Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma contested from Sangam Vihar A and Eeshna Gupta was the candidate from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat was the AAP candidate for Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat ran from Shalimar Bagh-B.

For the 12 by-polls, the State Election Commission had set up 580 polling booths across 143 locations. The electoral exercise in the national capital was facilitated by a total of 2,320 election commission personnel, 580 home guards and 2,265 other personnel, along with 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces.