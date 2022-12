Delhi MCD election results : The early trends of Delhi civic body election results show a neck-to-neck contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the Congress has remained far behind.

The counting of votes for the Delhi municipal corporation election began at 8 am on Wednesday. The MCD elections are crucial this year because the ruling AAP party in Delhi has exuded confidence to topple the BJP which has led the civic body for the past 15 years.

The high stake elections were held on 4 December and the voter turnout stood at 50.58%. As many as 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The majority of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP, but early trends have proven the predictions wrong as of now. The BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56 as the results started trickling in. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

In the previous Delhi MCD polls, in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.

Here's the full list of winners/ leading candidates in the Delhi civic body polls 2022:

BJP candidates: Winners/leading

WARD CANDIDATES

Anarkali Meenakshi Sharma

Azadpur Suman Sharma

Bakhtawarpur Janta Devi

Bankner Vinod Bharadwaj

Guru Harkishan Nagar Monika Goyal

Janakpuri West Urmila Chawla

Kotla Mubarakpur Kusumlata Chaudhary

Laxmi Nagar Alka Raghav

Mangolpuri-B Rajeshwari Jaswant

Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Prema Devi

Mohan Garden Shyam Mishra

Mukherjee Nagar Raja Iqbal Singh

Pitampura Amit Nagpal

Rohini-C Dharmendra Sharma

Rohini-E Pravesh Wahi

Rohini-F Ritu Goel

Saraswati Vihar Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta

AAP candidates: Winners/leading

WARDS CANDIDATES

Budh Vihar Amrit Lal Jain

Civil Lines Vikas Tank

Daryaganj Sarika Chaudhary

Dwarka-C Sunita

Janakpuri South Dimple Ahuja

Madanpur Khadar East Praveen Kumar

Ranjeet Nagar Ankush Narang

Congress candidates: Winner/ leading