Home / Elections / Delhi MCD poll result: BJP, AAP, Congress winners/leading candidates. Full list

Delhi MCD poll result: BJP, AAP, Congress winners/leading candidates. Full list

1 min read . 11:51 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi MCD polls: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (File photo)

  • Delhi MCD results 2022: Until now, BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56

Delhi MCD election results: The early trends of Delhi civic body election results show a neck-to-neck contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the Congress has remained far behind.

The counting of votes for the Delhi municipal corporation election began at 8 am on Wednesday. The MCD elections are crucial this year because the ruling AAP party in Delhi has exuded confidence to topple the BJP which has led the civic body for the past 15 years.

The high stake elections were held on 4 December and the voter turnout stood at 50.58%. As many as 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The majority of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP, but early trends have proven the predictions wrong as of now. The BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56 as the results started trickling in. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

In the previous Delhi MCD polls, in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.

Here's the full list of winners/ leading candidates in the Delhi civic body polls 2022:

BJP candidates: Winners/leading

WARD                               CANDIDATES       

  • Anarkali                            Meenakshi Sharma      
  • Azadpur                              Suman Sharma
  • Bakhtawarpur                      Janta Devi
  • Bankner                                Vinod Bharadwaj
  • Guru Harkishan Nagar           Monika Goyal
  • Janakpuri West                          Urmila Chawla
  • Kotla Mubarakpur                     Kusumlata Chaudhary
  • Laxmi Nagar                               Alka Raghav
  • Mangolpuri-B                           Rajeshwari Jaswant
  • Mayur Vihar Phase-1                 Prema Devi
  • Mohan Garden                             Shyam Mishra
  • Mukherjee Nagar                          Raja Iqbal Singh
  • Pitampura                                       Amit Nagpal
  • Rohini-C                                         Dharmendra Sharma
  • Rohini-E                                          Pravesh Wahi
  • Rohini-F                                           Ritu Goel
  • Saraswati Vihar                            Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta

 

AAP candidates: Winners/leading

 

WARDS                                       CANDIDATES

  • Budh Vihar                              Amrit Lal Jain
  • Civil Lines                                 Vikas Tank
  • Daryaganj                                 Sarika Chaudhary
  • Dwarka-C                                       Sunita
  • Janakpuri South                      Dimple Ahuja
  • Madanpur Khadar East              Praveen Kumar
  • Ranjeet Nagar                               Ankush Narang

 

Congress candidates: Winner/ leading

  • Zakir Nagar                           Nazia Danish

