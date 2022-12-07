Delhi MCD poll result: BJP, AAP, Congress winners/leading candidates. Full list

The high stake elections were held on 4 December and the voter turnout stood at 50.58%. As many as 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The majority of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP, but early trends have proven the predictions wrong as of now. The BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56 as the results started trickling in. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

