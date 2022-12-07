Delhi MCD poll result: BJP, AAP, Congress winners/leading candidates. Full list

Delhi MCD poll result: BJP, AAP, Congress winners/leading candidates. Full list1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
- Delhi MCD results 2022: Until now, BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56
Delhi MCD election results: The early trends of Delhi civic body election results show a neck-to-neck contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the Congress has remained far behind.
The counting of votes for the Delhi municipal corporation election began at 8 am on Wednesday. The MCD elections are crucial this year because the ruling AAP party in Delhi has exuded confidence to topple the BJP which has led the civic body for the past 15 years.
The high stake elections were held on 4 December and the voter turnout stood at 50.58%. As many as 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The majority of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for AAP, but early trends have proven the predictions wrong as of now. The BJP has won 46 seats and the AAP 56 as the results started trickling in. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.
In the previous Delhi MCD polls, in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.
Here's the full list of winners/ leading candidates in the Delhi civic body polls 2022:
WARD CANDIDATES
WARDS CANDIDATES