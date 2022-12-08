Delhi MCD elections: 57,545 votes for NOTA

More than 57,000 votes were polled in the None of the Above (NOTA) category in the high-stakes municipal polls in Delhi, according to data shared by the State Election Commission on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the elections held on Sunday, results of which were declared on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, ending the 15-year reign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was the AAP's first victory in the elections. However, the BJP suggested that it would still have a say in selecting the capital's next mayor with 104 seats remaining.
The results showed that the two parties had neck to neck contest. The BJP appeared to be in control of the trends at first, but the AAP quickly overtook them to win the election. The two parties were separated by only three percentage points in terms of vote share, while the Congress was far behind.
The total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people, the SEC had earlier said.
Of the total votes polled in the December 4 elections, 57,545 votes (0.78 per cent) were for NOTA, it said.
The Aam Aadmi Party won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to live up to the people’s mandate. “Today, Delhi has entrusted their son with the job of cleaning this city’s garbage, eradicating corruption from the municipality and putting all parks back in shape. I can’t ever pay back for this love but I will do whatever it takes to fulfil every single responsibility with utmost care," he said.
The highest polling (65.72 per cent) in the 2022 MCD polls was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest voting percentage (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj), according to data shared by the SEC earlier.
