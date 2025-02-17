Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The suspense on new Chief Minister of Delhi continues about ten days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The BJP MLAs were scheduled to meet on Monday to elect a new CM. However, the meeting has now been postponed to Tuesday, according to sources
How is a CM picked?
Usually, the BJP appoints observers from the party's central leadership before the legislature party meeting. The observers meet the new MLAs and give their feedback to the central leadership before the name of the CM is finalised.
Also Read: Delhi’s new CM likely to take oath on February 19; BJP plans a grand event
Once the name of CM is finalised. The oath-taking will be held on February 19 or 20.
Who will be Delh CM?
Many names have been floating around for the potential chief minister since February 8, the day the election results were announced. Among the top contenders include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda).
Who won Delhi Elections 2025?
The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by winning 48 seats out of 70. The election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was in power in Delhi for two straight terms.
Also Read: Delhi CM to be announced soon? BJP’s Legislative Party meeting postponed to Feb 19, swearing-in ceremony on Feb 20
The AAP won just 22 seats. Prominent AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain could lost elections.
Stay tuned for live updates on Delhi New CM Announcement Here:
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Ramila Maidan or Jawaharlal Nehru stadium? Where will the new Delhi CM take oath?
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP plans to hold the new CM’s swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CMs of other NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the mega event.
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: BJP meets this week to pick its CM for Delhi
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP MLAs will meet this week to elect Delhi CM. The swearing-in of new Delhi CM is likely to take place on February 20.