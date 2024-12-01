Delhi News: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked Union Home Minister on December 1 by alleging that extortion victims are being hounded and gangsters being emboldened in the national capital.

Kejriwal's remarks come a day after a man flung liquid at the former chief minister and a party MLA was arrested in connection with an alleged extortion case.

"I had this expectation that Amit Shah will take some action after I raised the issue (law & order)... But, instead of that, I was being attacked during my padyatra. Liquid was thrown at me, it was harmless, but it could have been harmful," Kejriwal said addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Delhi police comes under Union Home Ministry.

A man flung liquid at Kejriwal during padyatra in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The AAP alleged it was an attempt to ‘burn’ the former Delhi Chief Minister since the man had thrown ‘spirit’. Police said the liquid thrown as Kejriwal was 'water.'

AAP MLA arrested in extortion case In another incident, Naresh Balyan, AAP MLA from Mehrauli, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday night in connection with an extortion case. The development came hours after the BJP released an audio clip alleging that the AAP leader is talking to gangster.

The incident has sparked a fresh war of words between the two parties — with Balyan insisting that he would lodge police cases against those who "spread lies" about him.

‘By arresting Naresh Balyan Amit Shah have sent out two clear messages. First message to the people of Delhi that if you dare to complain, we will hound you. Second message to gangsters, that I’m sitting in the Home Ministry to shield you all," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal alleged that Balyan was arrested despite being victim of gangsters. He said the MLA had received calls from gangsters for ransom and threats and had also filed complaints regarding this.

The AAP lawmaker was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday evening for questioning in connection with an extortion case from 2023. Balyan was subsequently arrested with officials citing an audio clip of his interaction with notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan. The conversation allegedly involved discussions about the collection of ransom money from businessmen.