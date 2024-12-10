As the AAP gears up for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, it has so far dropped 16 sitting MLAs and fielded 13 defectors from other parties. This strategic overhaul aims to address anti-incumbency sentiments and refresh its leadership amidst ongoing legal challenges and public scrutiny.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dropped 13 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the second list of 20 candidates released for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

16 MLAs dropped so far Apart from dropping 13 MLAs in the second list, released on December 9, the party switched the seats of two sitting legislators too. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, will contest from Jangpura instead of his traditional Patparganj seat, which he has won three times in the past. Deputy Speaker in Delhi Assembly, Rakhi Bidlan will contest from Madipur instead of her Mangolpuri seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 21, the AAP announced 11 names for the polls in the first list, dropping three MLAs.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has has dropped 16 sitting MLAs in the two lists released so far. The party has also replaced Chandni Chowk MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney and Krishna Nagar MLA SK Bagga with their sons.

13 turncoats get tickets so far In the two lists featuring 31 names, the AAP has fielded 13 defectors from other parties. The prominent turncoats include Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) and Jitender Singh Shunty (Shahdara) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Surender Singh Bittu (Timarpur) and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed (Seelampur) from the Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third straight time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

In 2020 elections, the AAP fielded 24 new faces, dropping 15 sitting MLAs across 70 seats, according to a PTI report. This time, the party, it seems, plans to replace more MLAs than before, as it announces more candidates in the coming days.

The AAP’s broader strategy of replacing sitting MLAs signals its intent to refresh its leaders and address voter concerns amid anti-incumbency of more than a decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not just anti-incumbency Anti-incumbency is not the only challenge that AAP faces. The Delhi’s ruling party is facing one of its toughest elections, considering the legal challenges, particularly in connection with the Anti-incumbency is not the only challenge that AAP faces. The Delhi’s ruling party is facing one of its toughest elections, considering the legal challenges, particularly in connection with the Delhi excise policy case , in which most of its top leaders including Kejriwal are out on bail. An aggressive opposition stance on corruption allegations is adding to its woes.

“Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain, to name a few in the top party leadership have been to jail, though all of them are out on bail. This can either lead to unprecedented sympathy or a huge distrust among voters for their leaders and MLAs. AAP, obviously, will not take a chance. And hence a fresh line-up, perhaps," said a political observer.

The AAP has an at-odds relationship with the bureaucracy and Delhi Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs have been seen complaining that the civic work and schemes remained pending for months. This also affects the chances of sitting MLA’s getting re-elected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party’s leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and his successor chief minister Atishi, have often times highlighted the importance of popularity and acceptability of a candidate. “It is indeed a calculated gamble that AAP is taking to maximize its electoral prospects after two straight terms in power," the observer said.