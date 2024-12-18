Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Sanjeevani Yojana – a scheme offering free healthcare to senior citizens aged 60 and above.

The pre-poll promise comes ahead of Delhi assembly elections 2025 scheduled early next year.

“Today, I am announcing Sanjeevani Yojana for the senior citizens. In this, people above the age of 60 years will get free healthcare,” Kejriwal said.

“We will introduce this scheme after Delhi Assembly elections, the former CM added. People can avail benefits of the scheme in private and government hospitals,” AAP said.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.

The term of the current Delhi assembly expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third straight time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

On December 12, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi cabinet approved the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which ₹1,000 will be given to eligible women of the national capital each month.