Arvind Kejriwal announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, offering ₹ 1,000 monthly to eligible women in Delhi. If AAP retains power, the amoujt will be raised to ₹ 2,100. The scheme is backed by a ₹ 2,000 crore budget, but faced bureaucratic hurdles. Assembly elections are due in February 2025.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that the Delhi government cabinet has approved the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which ₹1,000 will be given to eligible women of the national capital each month. Kejriwal said while the ₹1,000 aid will be rolled out from today, the amount will be increased to ₹2,100, if AAP returns to power in the upcoming elections.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

"I had promised ₹1,000 per month for women of Delhi. And I am happy to announce that CM Atishi's cabinet has approved this scheme today. Now women can register and avail this scheme," Kejriwal said on December 12.

AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third straight time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

Earlier, the AAP government had announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in the budget 2024-25 for providing ₹ 1,000 to each of the eligible women in Delhi per month. An allocation of ₹ 2,000 crore was also made by the government in the budget for the scheme. The scheme, however, seemed to have hit the bureaucratic logjam with the Finance department flagging budgetary constraints, according to reports.

"I wanted to roll out this scheme earlier. But they put me in jail," Kejriwal said that the government will increase the aid to ₹ 2,100 instead of ₹1,000 per month, if it returns to power.