As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to win the Delhi Assembly elections, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on Saturday congratulated the saffron party, and said has no sympathy for former CM Arvind Kejriwal after he lost election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishwas also alleged that Kejriwal crushed dreams of AAP party workers for his personal ambitions.

Kumar Vishwas said: “I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him... He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. Today, justice has been delivered." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When we got the news of Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura, my wife who is apolitical cried...," he added.

WATCH VIDEO