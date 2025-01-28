Delhi Elections 2025: As Delhi gears up for the 2025 elections, the BJP's manifesto proposes 'Anti-Romeo' squads to enhance women's safety, alongside promises for financial support to students and gig workers. Will this strategy resonate with voters and reshape Delhi's political landscape?

The promise figures in the saffron party's detailed manifesto 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' available on its website. "We will collaborate with the central government to deploy Anti-Romeo squads at all public spaces," the BJP says in its manifesto.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

What is an 'Anti-Romeo' Squad? The 'Anti-Romeo' squads envisaged for "security of women" were among the BJP's key poll promises in the run-up to 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The government launched a crack down on sexual harassment of women at public places a month after Adityanath took over as UP Chief Minister in May 2017.

The crackdown had drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties over its vigilante approach. An ‘Anti-Romeo’ squad in UP includes a police sub-inspector with at least two constables, including a woman. The squad patrols universities, colleges, cinema halls, parks and other public places identified as vulnerable for women.

The squads became more active in second term of Adityanath government, though it became defunct briefly. But Chief Minister Adityanath instructed the reactivation of the ‘Anti-Romeo’ Squad teams in August 2024.

The BJP has also promised to set up a network of CCTV cameras across Delhi to ensure safety. It has also promised to establish a Jhalkari Bai Battalion – Delhi's first women's police Battalion, in collaboration with the Union government.

The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly.

The saffron party said in its final part of manifesto released by Shah that it will a establish welfare board for gig workers and provide ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accidental insurance to these workers if it comes to power, Shah said.

In the first part of its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra,' released by the party's national President, JP Nadda, on January 17, the party promised to provide ₹2,500 monthly to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme. The party also promised a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali, apart from ₹21,000 to pregnant women if voted to power in the national capital.

In the second part of its manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025, released by party MP Anurag Thakur on January 21, the BJP promised to provide ₹15,000 in financial assistance to students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil services exams besides free education “from KG to PG" for needy students, if voted to power in the national capital.