MCD ward polls results: AAP secures 5 zones, BJP claims 3; Delhi South Zone, Shahdara north sees cross voting

Delhi Municipal Corporation Ward Polls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a tough battle as Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has bagged 5 zones while BJP has managed to win 3 zones. After a 19-month delay, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) ward committee elections are taking place today.

AAP secured victories in two of the three zones—City SP, Karol Bagh, and West Zone—without opposition, as the BJP failed to submit the necessary nominations due to not meeting the required number of elected councillors. Additionally, AAP triumphed in the Rohini Zone with 14 votes. AAP also won the South Zone despite cross voting.

The BJP won the Keshavpuram MCD Zone uncontested and achieved majority in the Najafgarh. BJP claimed all three seats in Shahdara north against AAP and Congress.

The councillors are voting to elect a chairman and deputy chairman for nine of the 12 zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for the standing committee, MCD's highest decision-making body.

Elections in Karol Bagh, City SP, and Keshav Puram zones were not held as neither the BJP nor AAP fielded candidates. In Karol Bagh, AAP's Rakesh Joshi was elected unopposed as chairman of the ward committee, with Jyoti Gautam and Ankush Narang also securing the deputy chairman and standing committee member posts.

Similarly, in City SP Zone, AAP's Mohd Sadiq, Kiran Bala, and Punardeep Singh Sawhney were elected unopposed to the positions of chairman, deputy chairman, and standing committee member, respectively, due to the absence of BJP candidates.

As of late Tuesday, there was uncertainty about whether the elections would proceed as planned, largely due to Mayor Shelly Oberoi's refusal to appoint presiding officers. Nevertheless, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena intervened by issuing an order designating all MCD Zone Deputy Commissioners as presiding officers and instructing that the elections be held according to the scheduled timetable.

Cross Voting in Delhi MCD Polls According to latest reports, the Delhi South Zone that has 16 AAP councillors and 6 BJP councillors, witnessed cross voting. In the South Zone, where AAP held a 10-seat advantage over the BJP, cross-voting resulted in a 11-11 tie for the position of zonal chairman. To resolve the deadlock, a draw was held, and AAP emerged victorious.