Mohan Singh Bisht, who won the Mustafabad seat in the Delhi Assembly in the recently concluded elections, reiterated that he will rechristen Mustafaad as Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar.

"...I had said that if I win I'll change the name of Mustafabad to Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar... I'll do it...," Mohan Singh Bisht said, adding that people are worried "with name Mustafa, so this work has to be done."

"Why can't the area, where Hindus are living, be named Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar instead of Mustafabad," Mohan Singh Bisht said.

Muslim-dominated Mustafabad BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht won the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 from the Mustafabad seat by a voter margin of 17,578 votes. Mustafabad had the highest voter turnout at 69.01%, while Mehrauli recorded the lowest at 53.02%.

Mustafabad is said to be a Muslim-dominated area. The constituency has high Muslim population density that reportedly comprises almost 30%-40% of the total population. Mustafabad constituency located in North-East Delhi was among one of the worst-affected areas during the 2020 riots.

Delhi Election Results 2025 The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. The AAP secured victories from 22 seats and the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time.

The BJP's vote share was 45.56 per cent, while the AAP secured 43.57 per cent votes and the Congress's poll percentage was 6.34. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a 53.57-per cent vote share and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats.