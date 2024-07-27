Democrats bet America is ready to elect a black woman president
Joshua Jamerson , John McCormick , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 27 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
SummaryGender and race move to the center of the campaign with Kamala Harris expected to lead the party’s ticket.
Tonnie Boston, a Black woman from Milwaukee, worries America might not be ready to elect a president who looks like her. The excitement she feels for Vice President Kamala Harris, the expected Democratic nominee, reminds her of how she felt when Barack Obama first announced his presidential bid in 2007.
