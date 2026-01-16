Devendra Fadnavis hails ‘Maharashtra’s reliance on PM Modi' as BJP inches closer to winning most civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked voters for ‘giving a grand victory to the BJP’ as the saffron party and its ally, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, inched closer to winning the Maharashtra civic bodies election. He claimed that ‘Maharashtra relies on PM Modi a lot.’

“We faced these elections with a vision of development under the leadership of PM Modi... That is why we got a record-breaking mandate in these elections... These results have clarified that Maharashtra relies a lot on PM Modi,” news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

CM Devendra Fadnavis' comments come as the BJP-led Mahayuti appears set for a sweeping victory in Maharashtra – with a commanding lead across most of the state’s 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai(BMC), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

‘…form 25 mayors’ CM Fadnavis said that 'BJP and Mahayuti are going to form their 25 mayors' after the elections.

“First of all, I want to thank the citizens of Maharashtra for giving a grand victory to the BJP in the municipal elections. BJP and Mahayuti are going to form their 25 mayors after these elections,” said the Maharashtra CM.

BMC Election Results 2026 As per the official results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 56 wards, while the Shiv Sena won in 22, out of Mumbai's 227 wards. The Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in 44 wards, according to the figures reported around 5pm.

With counting still underway, television channels reported the BJP leading on 98 wards, with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead in 26 wards.

The BMC elections were held after a four-year delay and are the first since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. The undivided party had controlled India’s richest civic body for 25 years, from 1997 to 2022. The BMC has an annual budget exceeding ₹74,400 crore.

According to the State Election Commission, the overall voter turnout across civic bodies was estimated at 46–50%. Mumbai, which alone saw nearly 1,700 candidates in the fray, recorded about 50% polling—lower than the turnout in the 2017 BMC elections.