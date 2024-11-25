Devendra Fadnavis likely next Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar expected deputies – official announcement soon

The BJP is set to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's next CM, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies, reports said. Eknath Shinde may take over as CM after 2.5 years, according to a report in Dainik Bhakar. 

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis likely next Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar expected deputies – official announcement soon
Devendra Fadnavis likely next Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar expected deputies – official announcement soon(Chandrakant Paddhane)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The incumbent CM, Eknath Shinde could be Deputy CM along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The saffron party's top leadership has reportedly cleared the names of Fadnavis as CM and the other two deputy chief ministers, according to sources.

Also Read | Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar, who lead the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – the two Mahayuti factions – have approved of the arrangement for the next government, a report in Indian Express said quoting sources. The Shinde Sena will get 12 ministers and the NCP is likely to get 10 berths, sources said. 

Fadnavis will serve as Chief Minister for the first two-and-a-half years, after which Eknath Shinde will assume the role for the remainder of the term, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar. Once Fadnavis steps down as Chief Minister, he is expected to be appointed the BJP's national president, the report said.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar–the three top alliance leaders – are meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources. A formal annoucement about the new government arrangement will be made after the meeting. The swearing-in will likely be organised in Mumbai on November 26.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde to resign as Maharashtra CM, oath-taking tomorrow, say reports

Mahayuti alliance scripted a historic victory in Maharashtra assembly elections by winning 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP led the Mahayuti's victory by winning 132 seats – the highest among all allies. Shinde Sena won 57 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 41 seats in the election.

Shinde CM since June 2022

In June 2022 during political turmoil in Maharashtra, the BJP took a surprising decision and picked Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The decision came after Shinde spearheaded a coup of sorts for the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government by rebelling, along with over 39 party lawmakers, who moved from Mumbai to Surat to Goa and finally back to Mumbai.

 

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsDevendra Fadnavis likely next Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar expected deputies – official announcement soon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.