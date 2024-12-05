The oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis saw attendance from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood figures Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, as well as Radhika Merchant and the Ambanis.

Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony: From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, to Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, among others have arrived for the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant, and the Ambanis have also arrived for the ceremony.

In addition to the Bollywood stars such as Rohit Shetty, Vidya Balan, industrialist KM Birla has also arrived for the swearin in of the Maharashtra CM.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda were also spotted at Azad Maidan for the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra's new CM.

Maharashtra's new government Maharashtra's ex-CM, Eknath Shinde will also be sworn in as one of Devendra Fadnavis's two deputies, ending a 24-hour period of uncertainty over whether the Shiv Sena chief would be included in the Mahayuti 2.0 government. NCP's Ajit Pawar will also take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister.