Sharad Pawar says voting PM Modi back to power is 'dangerous': Wants to bring…

Sharad Pawar said this Lok Sabha election is not easy. ‘It will be dangerous to give another opportunity to Narendra Modi’

Nationalist Congress Party-SCP chief Sharad Pawar warned that voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power for the third term is 'dangerous', claiming that his government will "impose dictatorship" in India.

Addressing an election rally in Sangola in Maharashtra’s Solapur on Friday, Pawar said, “It is dangerous to vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power. He will impose dictatorship in the country."

The veteran leader claimed foreigners have visited India to "monitor elections" to see if "democracy will survive in India".

“Some people had visited our country to monitor the elections. Two days ago, they met me. I asked them ‘Why are you visiting India?’. They told me that they had come to see whether democracy would survive in India," he said.

Reiterating his warning against voting for the 'dangerous' Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre, the NCP-SCP chief said, "...this election is not easy. It will be dangerous to give another opportunity to Narendra Modi."

Citing the example of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Pawar said India is already on a dictatorial path adding that anyone who "spoke against Modi" is put behind bars.

“The Modi government has put Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Kejriwal has done good work in the education field and health sector. But he was put in jail since he spoke against Modi," he said.

"This shows that Modi is bent on bringing dictatorship in the country."

As he urged people to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Pawar said not a single local body election has been held in India in the last two and a half years and the BJP government needs to be "stopped in its tracks"

“Be it panchayat samiti, zilla parishad or civic elections, all have been put on hold. The government has not allowed them to take place. If this government – which wants to bring dictatorship in the country – has to be stopped in its tracks, people should vote for the MVA," he said.

