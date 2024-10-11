Did Rahul Gandhi Walk Out of Congress Meeting Over Haryana Election Defeat? Here’s what this report says

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, reviewed unexpected Haryana election results, winning 37 out of 90 seats. Despite defying exit polls, the BJP secured 48 seats. Rahul Gandhi expressed frustration over EVM blame and local leaders' self-interest during the meeting.

Written By Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Did Rahul Gandhi wall out from the Congress review meeting on Haryana debacle? Here's what this report says
Did Rahul Gandhi wall out from the Congress review meeting on Haryana debacle? Here’s what this report says(Congress-X)

The Congress party's top leadership, headed by its chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held a review meeting to deliberate on the what the party calls ‘unexpected’ results in Haryana assembly elections.

The Congress party won 37 of the 90 seats in the polls, the result of which was declared on October 8. Defying exit polls and beating anti-incumbency of ten years, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats and is set to form government for the record third straight time in Haryana.

At the Thursday meeting, Rahul Gandhi remained quiet for most of the time, according to reports, quoting sources. He spoke on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) issue and also said that the election could have been won, had the local leaders not been more interested in their own progress than that of the party. 

Gandhi got miffed when most kept blaming the EVMs, according to a report in News18. He said he wanted the details and walked away, the report said. 

Review Meeting

Apart from Gandhi and Kharge, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, as well as AICC secretaries for the state, participated in the review meeting at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence. AICC in-charge of state Deepak Babaria joined the meeting online.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who ran the party’s campaign in Haryana, was, however, conspicuous by his absence.

"We held a review meeting on Haryana election results. As you all know, as the exit polls and opinion polls had shown, the results were unexpected. There was a lot of difference between exit polls and actual results. We discussed what could be the reasons for that. We will take appropriate steps going forward on this," Maken told reporters after the meeting, according to a report in news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • The Congress party faced unexpected election results, raising questions about leadership and strategy.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s frustration highlights internal conflicts regarding accountability within the party.
  • The discussion around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reflects ongoing debates about electoral integrity.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsDid Rahul Gandhi Walk Out of Congress Meeting Over Haryana Election Defeat? Here’s what this report says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.70
    10:19 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.95 (9.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    162.60
    10:19 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.85%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    131.00
    10:19 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.24%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,182.10
    10:18 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    45,602.95
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1467.65 (3.33%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    865.10
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.05 (2.74%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,055.35
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    114.85 (1.93%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,829.50
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    19.5 (1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,586.30
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -195.05 (-5.16%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,087.00
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -32.4 (-2.89%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,155.95
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -27.85 (-2.35%)

    Global Health share price

    1,015.90
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -22.7 (-2.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    Usha Martin share price

    403.00
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    35.8 (9.75%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.30
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.55 (8.81%)

    Rajesh Exports share price

    292.45
    10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    15.7 (5.67%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,142.85
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    60.35 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.