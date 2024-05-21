'Didn't speak a word against minority': PM Modi says 'not ready to consider someone a special citizen'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are not ready to consider someone a special citizen; we are ready to consider everyone equal.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "never been against the minority". In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, the Prime Minister denied speaking against minorities when asked about his recent speeches during election campaign. He rather argued that he was "speaking against the vote bank politics of Congress".