Congress to contest 9 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Puducherry as DMK finalises alliance deal
MK Stalin-led DMK has finalised the seat-sharing deal with the Congress and has allotted 9 seats to the grand-old party in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ruling ally Tamil Nadu, Congress, has finalised the the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, repeating its 2019 formula when the grand-old party had won nine out of 10 seats in the elections. In Tamil Nadu, Congress will be contesting nine seats and the lone segment in Puducherry, too, has been allotted to the party. Congress will be extending support to the candidates of DMK and alliance parties on the remaining 30 seats in Tamil Nadu.