The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ruling ally Tamil Nadu, Congress, has finalised the the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, repeating its 2019 formula when the grand-old party had won nine out of 10 seats in the elections. In Tamil Nadu, Congress will be contesting nine seats and the lone segment in Puducherry, too, has been allotted to the party. Congress will be extending support to the candidates of DMK and alliance parties on the remaining 30 seats in Tamil Nadu.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai finalised the deal with the Congress in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal said, “We are happy to declare a formal alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Congress will contest elections on 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of DMK and alliance parties. We will win all 40 seats of Tamil Nadu."

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), six years since its existence in the political arena, on Saturday stitched an alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, extending its support to the bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. MNM has been allotted one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking after the pact with DMK, Kamal Haasan said his move to join the alliance was done for the sake of the country and not for any consideration for post. "I have shook hands where it had to be, since this is about the country," he said, adding that his party will fully support the alliance.

MNM will campaign in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in TN and the lone Puducherry segment, according to the understanding arrived at by the two leaders.

