Donald Trump assassination bid: Biden posts message against ’would-be assassin’ as Republicans gather to pick VP nominee

US President and Democrat candidate for November elections Joe Biden on Monday took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to slam ‘would-be assassin’, a day after Republican candidate Donald Trump survived an alleged assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

“The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people – not in the hands of a would-be assassin. The path forward through competing visions and campaigns should always be resolved peacefully – not through acts of violence.”, Joe Biden wrote on X.

The path forward through competing visions and campaigns should always be resolved peacefully – not through acts of violence. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2024

A previous tweet by Joe Biden had caught attention of netizens only hours after the Donald Trump assassination attempt incident. Biden had on 13 July tweeted, “I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks. Trump promised the NRA that he’d do nothing about guns. And he means it.”

Hours later a 20-year-old ‘registered’ Republican had attempted to assassinate Donald trump during his Pennsylvania rally.

Republican VP candidate On Monday, Donald Trump is set to announce his Vice Presidential pick at the four-day national convention in Milwaukee. According to Washington Post, more than 2,400 Republican delegates have gathered to formally nominate Donald Trump to lead their presidential ticket for a third time and approve a party platform.

The Washington Post report suggests that finalists for Trump’s vice-presidential pick are believed to include Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

Democrats ahead of US Presidential Polls Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to be formally nominated by fellow Democrats for a second term in a virtual vote scheduled for late July ahead of the party's national convention.

Joe Biden, aged 81, faces mounting pressure and scrutiny from lawmakers, donors, and activists urging him to reconsider his reelection campaign following a challenging presidential debate performance.

Mood ahead of November US Presidential Polls Donald Trump's campaign strategists crafted this week's convention opening to convey a softer and more optimistic message. The focus is on themes aimed at broadening the appeal of the divisive leader among moderate voters and people of color.

Then came a shooting that rattled the foundation of American politics.

Suddenly, the Democrats’ turmoil after the debate, the GOP’s potential governing agenda and even Trump’s criminal convictions became secondary to concerns about political violence and the country's stability.