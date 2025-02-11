Hello User
Business News/ Elections / ‘Don’t erase and reload data,' Supreme Court to Election Commission on EVM verification plea

‘Don’t erase and reload data,' Supreme Court to Election Commission on EVM verification plea

Written By Gulam Jeelani

The Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission of India to ensure the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) by verifying burnt memory data. This decision responds to a plea from the Association of Democratic Reforms, highlighting concerns over electoral transparency.

Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India to file its response within two weeks on plea seeking directions to the poll panel to include the checking and verification of burnt memory of EVMs in their Standard Operating Procedures.

“We will keep this after 15 days. Please file your response by then. Please do not erase the data and reload the data. Let someone just examine," Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna told the poll panel.

The top court was hearing a petition by election watchdog, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

