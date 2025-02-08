Liquor shops in Delhi will reopen on Sunday, February 9 — a day after the Election Commission declared the Delhi Election Results. Dry days were declared from February 3 to February 5, and again on February 8, in the wake of voting and counting in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

The Delhi government last week ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol due to dry days during the city's Assembly elections.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP chief loses to Parvesh Verma

It was notified that all liquor shops would remain closed from February 3, 2025, to February 5, 2025, because of the voting in the Delhi Election 2025. The liquor shops remained closed on Saturday, February 8, on account of the vote-counting day, as per the gazette notification.

“It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls,” the official notification read.

Now that the Delhi elections are over, liquor shops will open again in Delhi from Sunday, February 9.

Also Read | Why PM Modi named Anna Hazare in Delhi election victory speech

Delhi Election Result The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) secured victories from 22 seats and the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time.

Also Read | Why Delhi voted for change in government: What survey reveals

This is the Congress' third consecutive season of electoral drought in Delhi. It has failed to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and suffered crushing defeats in key constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged as the giant slayers, defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies, respectively.