Dumka Lok Sabha election: JMM stronghold is now facing ‘Soren vs Soren’ battle; voting on June 1
Riding on anti-incumbency, JMM has fielded Nalin Soren, an MLA from Shikaripara, against Sita Soren – daughter-in-law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren.
Dumka constituency in Jharkhand is gearing up for a Soren vs Soren battle which will be fought on June 1, in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sita Soren – daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren – while Nalin Soren, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran and six-time MLA, is contesting against her.