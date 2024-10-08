Dushyant Chautala Haryana Election Results 2024: Former deputy CM trailing from Uchana Kalan early trend shows

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is currently trailing in the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, with counting of votes from the October 5 elections underway. As of 10:30 am, he was in fifth place, while Congress's Brijendra Singh leads by 1,362 votes over BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

Agencies
Updated8 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission of India trends.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot, the trends showed around 10.30 am.

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh was leading by a margin of 1,362 votes from his nearest rival and BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

Also Read | J&K Election Results 2024: Congress-NC leading on 52 as BJP struggles

BJP leads in Haryana

The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were ahead in their seats. However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat was trailing from the Julana seat in Jind district where BJP's Yogesh Kumar was ahead by 3,641 votes.

The two parties have been engaged in a sea-saw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.55 am, the BJP was leading in 49 seats and the Congress on 35.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results LIVE: Modi’s BJP regains ground, leads on 50; Cong 34

Independents were leading on four seats while INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to get off the mark.

Chief Minister Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, was ahead by a margin of 3,070 votes over his Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

Congress leader Hooda, who is seeking a reelection from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, was leading by a margin of 22,182 over the BJP's Manju Hooda.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was trailing the Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 4,999 votes. However, Abhay's son and INLD candidate Arjun Chautala was leading from the Rania seat over his grand uncle and Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala by a margin of 4,997 votes.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsDushyant Chautala Haryana Election Results 2024: Former deputy CM trailing from Uchana Kalan early trend shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    11:53 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    275.95
    11:53 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    8.6 (3.22%)

    Wipro share price

    524.00
    11:53 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.4 (-1.39%)

    Tata Motors share price

    914.00
    11:53 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -14.1 (-1.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,531.95
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    45.65 (3.07%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,532.45
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    71.55 (2.07%)

    Coforge share price

    7,255.60
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    47.45 (0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    220.25
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.55 (-3.74%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,863.30
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -67.7 (-3.51%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.95
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.35 (-2.65%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,347.90
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33 (-2.39%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    704.00
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    52.4 (8.04%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    584.35
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    42.55 (7.85%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    481.10
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    30.8 (6.84%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    223.55
    11:39 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    13.25 (6.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.