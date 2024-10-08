JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is currently trailing in the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, with counting of votes from the October 5 elections underway. As of 10:30 am, he was in fifth place, while Congress's Brijendra Singh leads by 1,362 votes over BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission of India trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot, the trends showed around 10.30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh was leading by a margin of 1,362 votes from his nearest rival and BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

BJP leads in Haryana The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were ahead in their seats. However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress' Vinesh Phogat was trailing from the Julana seat in Jind district where BJP's Yogesh Kumar was ahead by 3,641 votes.

The two parties have been engaged in a sea-saw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.55 am, the BJP was leading in 49 seats and the Congress on 35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Independents were leading on four seats while INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to get off the mark.

Chief Minister Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, was ahead by a margin of 3,070 votes over his Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

Congress leader Hooda, who is seeking a reelection from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, was leading by a margin of 22,182 over the BJP's Manju Hooda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was trailing the Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 4,999 votes. However, Abhay's son and INLD candidate Arjun Chautala was leading from the Rania seat over his grand uncle and Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala by a margin of 4,997 votes.