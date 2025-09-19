DUSU Election Result OUT: ABVP clinches president, key posts; NSUI settles for vice president

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a strong victory by winning the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary in the student union elections, consolidating its dominance on campus. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), however, managed to secure the vice president’s position, preventing a complete sweep by ABVP.

Advertisement

Aryan Maan of the ABVP has clinched the president’s post in DUSU elections, marking a decisive victory; the vice president's post has been won by Rahul Jhansla of the NSUI. Catch DUSU Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates here

Here's who has won how many votes: Aryan Maan trounced his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) to win the vice president's post.

ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary secured the secretary’s post with 23,779 votes, defeating NSUI’s Kabir.

In another win for the outfit, Deepika Jha triumphed over Lavkush Bhadana to claim the joint secretary’s position on the central panel.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.

Advertisement

In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party “fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police”.

He continued, “Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or loss, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger.”

2024 DUSU Result In the 2024 DUSU elections, the NSUI made a comeback after seven years by winning the president’s post along with the joint secretary’s seat. The ABVP, meanwhile, held on to the secretary’s position and also claimed the vice president’s post, ensuring its continued representation in the panel.

Advertisement