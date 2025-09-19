DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP vs NSUI vs Left – Who won, and by how many votes? Final victory margins here

DUSU Election Results 2025: In a decisive win, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three key posts in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union elections, with Aryan Maan winning the presidency by a significant margin. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated19 Sep 2025, 04:15 PM IST
DUSU Election Results 2025: Students seen standing in long queues who came to cast their vote during DUSU Elections 2025 at Miranda House, North Campus, Delhi University in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
DUSU Election Results 2025: Students seen standing in long queues who came to cast their vote during DUSU Elections 2025 at Miranda House, North Campus, Delhi University in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

DUSU Election Results 2025: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election by bagging three posts, including that of president, in the high-octane elections – the results of which were announced on 19 September. The NSUI won one post of the vice president in the Union.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress-affiliated National Student's Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) were the other parties in the fray.

While it was a triangular contest, the main battle was between the ABVP and the NSUI – the two parties that have dominated DUSU polls over the years.

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus on Friday. The elections held on Thursday saw about 39 per cent of the 2.75 lakh eligible students cast their votes in 50 affiliated colleges.

Aryan Maan is the new DUSU President

ABVP's Aryan Maan bagged the president's post, trouncing his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes. While Maan secured 28,841 votes, his close rival Choudhary got 12645 votes.

Maan, the new president of the students' union, said he was 100 per cent confident of his win. “I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to fulfil our promise of metro concessional passes for DU students. Apart from that, ensuring that adequate training equipment is provided to all our athletes will be my priority,” he told PTI after the victory.

NSUI's lone win

In the Vice Presidential race, NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla received 29,339 votes and defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547 votes, to win the post.

Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir.

ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana of NSUI to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel. Jha received 21,825 votes against Bhadana's 17,380.

Left draws blank

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.

Kunal Chaudhary also thanked those who voted for it. “I assure the students that I will always stand with them and work for their welfare,” he added.

Jha, who has been elected as the joint secretary, expressed gratitude towards the student community, saying that the students had recognised her efforts and ensured her victory with a margin of 4,000 votes.

“I came from Bihar and for the past six years, I have been striving for this moment,” she added.

In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".

DUSU Election Results 2025
PositionWinner (Party)VotesRunner-up (ParVotes
PresidentAryan Maan (ABVP)28,821Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI)12,645
Vice PresidentRahul Jhansla (NSUI)29,339Govind Tanwar (ABVP)20,547
SecretaryKunal Chaudhary (ABVP)23,779Kabir (NSUI)16,117
Joint SecretaryDeepika Jha (ABVP)21,825Lavkush Bhadana (NSUI)17,380

What happened in 2024?

In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI had won the president's post after a hiatus of seven years, along with the joint secretary's post. The ABVP secured the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position, maintaining its presence in the union.

DUSU Election Results 2025

President

Aryan Maan (ABVP) : 28,841
Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI): 12,645
NOTA: 3,175

Vice President
Rahul Jhansla (NSUI): 29,339
Govind Tanwar (ABVP): 20547

NOTA: 5820

Secretary
Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP): 23,779
Kabir (NSUI): 16,117

NOTA: 7365

I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to fulfil our promise of metro concessional passes for DU students.

Joint Secretary
Deepika Jha (ABVP): 21,825
Lavkush Bhadana (NSUI): 17,380
NOTA: 7314

(With agency inputs)

