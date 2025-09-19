DUSU Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting underway after 39% voting

DUSU Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 is currently underway.

The elections held on Thursday saw about 2.75 lakh eligible students cast their votes in 50 affiliated colleges. Voting was held at 52 centres with 195 booths, where 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were deployed. The final voter was at 39.45 percent.

How many candidates are in the fray?

This year, 21 candidates are contesting for the four main student body posts- President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Of these, nine contestants are competing for the President's seat, while the remaining 12 are contesting the other three positions.

Who are the main players?

While it is a triangular contest, the main battle is between the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI. The two parties, who have dominated DUSU polls over the years, traded barbs and allegations even on the voting day.

Who are the Presidential Candidates?

The NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies.

The SFI-AISA combine has nominated Anjali, a student of Indraprastha College for Women. The ABVP has fielded Aryan Maan.

