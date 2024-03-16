EC announces elections 2024 dates: Full schedule of 7 phases of polling
CEC Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting April 19 to June 16.
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the full schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024, four state assemblies, by-elections for 26 assembly seats. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the results of the elections, known as the largest democratic exercise in the world, will be announced on June 4.