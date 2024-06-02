Jairam Ramesh had also reiterated that the exit polls had been 'deliberately engineered by the man whose exit is inevitable on June 4'.

Election Commission on Sunday asked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to share details of his claims that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah called 150 district magistrates ahead of counting of votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

The EC referred to the Congress leader's post on X on June 1 in which he had claimed that “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," he had added.

Earlier today, Ramesh, talking to news agency PTI, had reiterated his claim that the exit polls conducted on Saturday evening were "completely bogus" and have been "orchestrated and masterminded by the man whose exit is inevitable and guaranteed on June 4".

"These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing home minister (Amit Shah). The outgoing home minister called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors yesterday. The results that the exit polls have come up with bear no relation to reality," the Congress leader had claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramesh had also reiterated that the exit polls had been "deliberately engineered by the man whose exit is inevitable on June 4".

On the slew of meetings being held by the PM on Sunday, Ramesh said, "All mind games being played, the fact that the outgoing home minister is talking to 150 DMs and collectors and the fact that the outgoing PM is talking to secretaries on his so called plan. He needs a 100-day plan of what he is going to do after June 4."

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

