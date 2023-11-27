EC asks Karnataka govt to explain why it published ads in poll-bound Telangana
The Congress-led Karnataka government has been accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct through its advertisements published in Hyderabad-based newspapers from November 24-27.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, seeking an explanation on why it published the advertisements related to its welfare schemes in poll-bound Telangana.
