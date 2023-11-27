EC asks Karnataka govt to explain why it published ads in poll-bound Telangana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, seeking an explanation on why it published the advertisements related to its welfare schemes in poll-bound Telangana .

The polling body noted that it received representations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which showed advertisements published by the Karnataka government in Hyderabad-based newspapers from November 24-27. The ads are being viewed as an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“Explain the circumstances which led to the violation of the Commission's aforesaid MCC instructions on the part of the Government. The explanation should reach to the Commission by 28th November 2023 5:00 pm," news agency ANI quoted the ECI notice to the Karnataka government as stating.

Also Read: EC withdraws permission to Telangana to disburse aid under Rythu Bandhu Scheme: 'Poll code violation by...,'

The Commission added that it examined its own records and found that neither had it given approval for the publication of such advertisements nor was any such application from the Karnataka government was found pending for decision.

“…explain why disciplinary action is not directed against Secretary-in-charge of Department of Information and Public Relations for above mentioned violations of procedure," it said.

“Further publication of any such advertisements by the Government of Karnataka in the State of Telangana shall be stopped forthwith with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the government from the Commission as required by the instructions on MCC," the notice added.

The 119 seats of Telangana would go to polls in a single-phase election on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the ECI on December 3.

The state, carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, has so far been governed by the BRS (earlier known as TRS). The K Chandrasekhara-led party won two consecutive elections, and is seeking a third term in power. The Congress, the state's prime opposition in terms of the representation in the outgoing Assembly, is one of the prominent challengers.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.