Elections / EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Congress complaint
EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Congress complaint

EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar after Congress complaint

Election Commission directs CBDT to verify any mismatch in the details of assets declared by BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekar in his election affidavit: Sources. This is based on Congress complaint about the mismatch in his affidavit

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 02:17 PM IST
