Election Commission directs CBDT to verify any mismatch in the details of assets declared by BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekar in his election affidavit: Sources. This is based on Congress complaint about the mismatch in his affidavit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!