Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Congress complaint

EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Congress complaint

Livemint

  • EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar after Congress complaint

Mint Image

Election Commission directs CBDT to verify any mismatch in the details of assets declared by BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekar in his election affidavit: Sources. This is based on Congress complaint about the mismatch in his affidavit

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.