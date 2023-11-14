EC issues show cause notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over social media posts ‘disparaging’ PM Modi
The Election Commission issues show cause notice to Aam Aadmi Party over controversial social media posts.
The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the National Convenor Aam Aadmi Party over controversial social media posts. The poll body has asked party chief Arvind Kejriwal to explain the statements made online and show cause by Thursday evening. The development came in response to a complaint by the BJP which accused AAP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "disparaging, insulting and defamatory" manner.