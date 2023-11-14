comScore
EC issues show cause notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over social media posts ‘disparaging’ PM Modi

 Anwesha Mitra

The Election Commission issues show cause notice to Aam Aadmi Party over controversial social media posts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (ANI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (ANI)

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the National Convenor Aam Aadmi Party over controversial social media posts. The poll body has asked party chief Arvind Kejriwal to explain the statements made online and show cause by Thursday evening. The development came in response to a complaint by the BJP which accused AAP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "disparaging, insulting and defamatory" manner.

“Now, therefore, the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements…and to show cause by 1900 hours of November 16 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct r/w relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you," the EC notice said.

The BJP had approached the EC on November 10 and sought action against the other party for posting “very unacceptable" and “unethical" videos and comments on Twitter. The posts shared on the party's official handle featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

ALSO READ: BJP and AAP engage in blame game over Delhi's pollution crisis

The poll body also warned that inaction would be taken as an indication that Kejriwal had nothing to say on the matter. In such a case, the Election Commission would “take appropriate action or decision in the mater without making any further reference" to the AAP chief.

More to come…

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 07:46 PM IST
