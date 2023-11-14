The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the National Convenor Aam Aadmi Party over controversial social media posts. The poll body has asked party chief Arvind Kejriwal to explain the statements made online and show cause by Thursday evening. The development came in response to a complaint by the BJP which accused AAP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "disparaging, insulting and defamatory" manner.

“Now, therefore, the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements…and to show cause by 1900 hours of November 16 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct r/w relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you," the EC notice said.

The BJP had approached the EC on November 10 and sought action against the other party for posting “very unacceptable" and “unethical" videos and comments on Twitter. The posts shared on the party's official handle featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The poll body also warned that inaction would be taken as an indication that Kejriwal had nothing to say on the matter. In such a case, the Election Commission would “take appropriate action or decision in the mater without making any further reference" to the AAP chief.

More to come…

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.