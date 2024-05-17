EC issues show-cause notice to BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay for 'undignified' remarks against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
EC found Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks against Mamata Banerjee ‘violative’ of the model code and its advisory.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, for his "improper, injudicious, undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.