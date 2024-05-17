Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, for his "improper, injudicious, undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling agency, in its notice, noted that “the comment is improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste“ and prima facie violates the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties dated March 1, 2024.

The EC has sought Gangopadhyay's response by 5 PM on May 20.

Also read: Bank Holiday on May 20: Banks to be closed in THESE states for Phase 5 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had lodged a complaint with the EC against Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, alleging that he made "sexist" remarks against Mamata Banerjee at a public rally.

According to the letter TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Gangopadhyay, in his May 15 speech in Haldia, said, "Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs. Why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes."

Also read: NDA may not win 370-410 seats, but will improve 2019 tally, says Antique Broking "This clearly shows the misogynist conduct of the BJP candidate. It is unfortunate that having being held a prominent position in the judiciary, he has chosen to attack on the dignity of women, especially one who is holding a position of power," O'Brien said in the letter.

The TMC had demanded that the office of the CEO should issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against Gangopadhay and impose a complete ban on him from attending any public meetings, processions or rallies, besides restraining him and other BJP candidates from making any personal or disgraceful remarks.

Also read: Does BJP have a plan B if it fails to cross majority mark in Lok Sabha polls? Here is what Amit Shah says. Watch video Voting for the Tamluk seat in West Bengal will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on June 4.



