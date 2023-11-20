comScore
Elections / EC seizes over 1760 crore from poll-bound states; Rajasthan, Telangana lead list
EC seizes over ₹1760 crore from poll-bound states; Rajasthan, Telangana lead list

The Election Commission of India has reported seizures of over ₹1760 crores in the five poll-bound states, surpassing the seizures made in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India has seized more than 1760 crores from the five poll-bound states – a sevenfold increase from the 2018 Assembly elections. This includes a variety of freebies as well as drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals that were intended to woo voters in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“Seizures over 1760 crores have been reported in the five poll going states since announcement of the elections, which is more than 7 times (Rs. 239.15 Cr) the seizures made in previous Assembly Elections in these States in 2018…It may be recalled that seizures over 1400 crores were done in the past six state assembly elections held in Gujarat, HP, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka which is 11 times of the previous assembly elections in these states," the poll body wrote in an official release.

Assembly elections were recently concluded in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Voting will also take place in Rajasthan on November 25 and in Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on December 3.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 02:53 PM IST
