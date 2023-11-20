EC seizes over ₹1760 crore from poll-bound states; Rajasthan, Telangana lead list
The Election Commission of India has reported seizures of over ₹1760 crores in the five poll-bound states, surpassing the seizures made in the 2018 Assembly elections.
