Election Commission to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections at 3.30 pm today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies today at 3.30 pm.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand today at 3.30 pm. 

 

 

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly's will end on January 5, 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

15 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
