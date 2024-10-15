BREAKING NEWS
Election Commission to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections at 3.30 pm today
15 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Livemint
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies today at 3.30 pm.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand today at 3.30 pm.
The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly's will end on January 5, 2025.
