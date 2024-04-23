Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / EC transfers Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief, Vijayawada police Commissioner after stone pelting attack on CM

EC transfers Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief, Vijayawada police Commissioner after stone pelting attack on CM

PTI

Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief and Vijayawada police Commissioner transferred by Election Commission with immediate effect; not to be assigned election duty until polls end.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receives treatment after he got injured during the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, in Vijayawada. According to YSRCP, an unidentified individual pelted a stone at the CM.

The Election Commission on Tuesday transferred Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief P Sitaramanjaneyulu and Vijayawada police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata with immediate effect.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed to PTI that the poll panel has transferred the two senior police officers.

"The Commission has ordered transfer of the following officer with immediate effect - P Sitaramanjaneyulu, DGP, Intelligence," said the EC in an order.

Issuing similar orders for Rana, the Commission directed both the transferred officers to hand over charge to the officer immediately below them in rank.

Further, the Commission ordered that the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the southern state.

The transfers of the intelligence chief and Vijayawada police Commissioner come in the wake of a stone pelting attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada recently.

It directed the chief secretary to send a panel of three IPS officers for either posts by 3 pm on Wednesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.