The Election Commission on Tuesday transferred Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief P Sitaramanjaneyulu and Vijayawada police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata with immediate effect.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed to PTI that the poll panel has transferred the two senior police officers.

"The Commission has ordered transfer of the following officer with immediate effect - P Sitaramanjaneyulu, DGP, Intelligence," said the EC in an order.

Issuing similar orders for Rana, the Commission directed both the transferred officers to hand over charge to the officer immediately below them in rank.

Further, the Commission ordered that the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the southern state.

The transfers of the intelligence chief and Vijayawada police Commissioner come in the wake of a stone pelting attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada recently.

It directed the chief secretary to send a panel of three IPS officers for either posts by 3 pm on Wednesday.

