ECI Assam Election Results Live: BJP inches closer to third term; Congress's Gaurav Gogoi loses Jorhat seat

ECI Assam Election Results Live: The battle for Assam reaches its conclusion today as counting of votes for the state assembly election is underway. The latest trend on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website shows the BJP leading in 79 seats, while the INC is leading in 25.
Early trends indicate a strong victory for the NDA in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set to secure a second term.
In Jorhat, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is trailing behind BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami. Meanwhile, in Guwahati Central, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury faces a tough contest against BJP veteran Vijay Gupta as counting continues.
High-profile candidates whose electoral fate will be decided today include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief and MP Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Several cabinet ministers are also in the fray, including AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and BPF’s Charan Boro.
Exit polls have unanimously forecast a BJP victory, with most agencies projecting the BJP-led NDA at 90 seats or more in the 126-member Assembly.
Axis My India projected the BJP at 88 to 100 seats, with the Congress at 24 to 36. Matrize predicted a comfortable BJP majority of 85 to 95 seats, with the Congress at 25 to 32. Today’s Chanakya forecast 102 seats for the NDA alliance, while VoteVibe predicted between 90 and 100 seats.
The poll of polls suggests the BJP could secure approximately 90 seats, significantly ahead of the Congress, which is projected to remain around the 30-seat mark. A result of this scale would further strengthen the position of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took charge after the 2021 Assembly elections when the BJP-led NDA retained power with 75 seats.
Notably, Assam was among the states where exit polls in 2021 came closest to the actual outcome, lending slightly more weight to the projections this time around.
BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma appears set for a decisive win over INC’s Bidisha Neog in the Jalukbari constituency.
As counting continues, Sarma holds a strong lead of 51,062 votes, putting him well ahead of his nearest rival, Bidisha Neog.
In Assam, BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami has defeated Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat constituency by a margin of 23,182 votes.
Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP is leading by 37841 votes over Mira Borthakur Goswami of the INC in Dispur Assembly constituency, according to the latest update received.
In the Guwahati Central constituency, BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading by 42,338 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Kunki Chowdhury is trailing.
BJP candidate Bhuban Gam has won the Majuli constituency, as per PValue data.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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