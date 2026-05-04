ECI Assam Election Results Live: BJP inches closer to third term; Congress's Gaurav Gogoi loses Jorhat seat

ECI Assam Election Results Live: The battle for Assam reaches its conclusion today as counting of votes for the state assembly election is underway. The latest trend on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website shows the BJP leading in 79 seats, while the INC is leading in 25.

Early trends indicate a strong victory for the NDA in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set to secure a second term.

In Jorhat, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is trailing behind BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami. Meanwhile, in Guwahati Central, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury faces a tough contest against BJP veteran Vijay Gupta as counting continues.

Key candidates High-profile candidates whose electoral fate will be decided today include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief and MP Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Several cabinet ministers are also in the fray, including AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and BPF’s Charan Boro.

What exit polls predicted Exit polls have unanimously forecast a BJP victory, with most agencies projecting the BJP-led NDA at 90 seats or more in the 126-member Assembly.

Axis My India projected the BJP at 88 to 100 seats, with the Congress at 24 to 36. Matrize predicted a comfortable BJP majority of 85 to 95 seats, with the Congress at 25 to 32. Today’s Chanakya forecast 102 seats for the NDA alliance, while VoteVibe predicted between 90 and 100 seats.

The poll of polls suggests the BJP could secure approximately 90 seats, significantly ahead of the Congress, which is projected to remain around the 30-seat mark. A result of this scale would further strengthen the position of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took charge after the 2021 Assembly elections when the BJP-led NDA retained power with 75 seats.

Notably, Assam was among the states where exit polls in 2021 came closest to the actual outcome, lending slightly more weight to the projections this time around.

What does latest trend show? Himanta Biswa Sarma leads by over 51,000 votes

View full Image View full Image BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma appears set for a decisive win.

BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma appears set for a decisive win over INC’s Bidisha Neog in the Jalukbari constituency.

As counting continues, Sarma holds a strong lead of 51,062 votes, putting him well ahead of his nearest rival, Bidisha Neog.

Blow to Congress, Gaurav loses Jorhat

View full Image View full Image Blow to Congress, Gaurav loses Jorhat.

In Assam, BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami has defeated Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat constituency by a margin of 23,182 votes.

Dispur election result LIVE: Pradyut Bordoloi of BJP leading

View full Image View full Image Dispur election result LIVE

Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP is leading by 37841 votes over Mira Borthakur Goswami of the INC in Dispur Assembly constituency, according to the latest update received.

Guwahati Central election result LIVE: Vijay Kumar Gupta of BJP leading

View full Image View full Image Guwahati Central election result.

In the Guwahati Central constituency, BJP's Vijay Kumar Gupta is leading by 42,338 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad's Kunki Chowdhury is trailing.