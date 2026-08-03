Datia Election Result 2026: Here's why this Madhya Pradesh bypoll election matters for BJP and Congress

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Datia assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Monday, officials told news agencies.

The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

The counting process began at 8 am at the Polytechnic College under tight security, starting with postal ballots before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A total of 21 tables, including 20 for counting of EVMs, were set up at the facility, an official said.

The Congress fielded Ghanshyam Singh from the seat while the BJP nominated Ashutosh Tiwari. Nineteen other candidates also contested the bypoll.

BJP leading in Datia Congress party's Ganshyam Singh was ahead with over 6583 votes while Ashutosh Tiwari of the BJP trailed behind after 7 rounds of counting, according to the Election Commission of India.

Voting for the Datia bypoll was held on July 30, and recorded 71.44 per cent turnout.

Bharti had defeated BJP leader and former state home minister Narottam Mishra by over 7,700 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

Why Datia matters? The outcome of the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to analysts, the closely watched result could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

The by-election was held on July 30, recording a voter turnout of 71.44 per cent.

Political analyst and author Rasheed Kidwai said that the Datia contest had become a prestige battle for both the BJP and the Congress because it was held in the backdrop of students' unrest and Pradhan's resignation.

"If the result does not go in the BJP's favour, it could trigger wider political repercussions at the national level," Kidwai told PTI.

Bypolls were also held in the Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat and Bankipur in Bihar, the latter vacated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA.

Kidwai said that the Datia contest was equally crucial for the Congress, as the Opposition party is seeking to retain the seat it won in the 2023 assembly elections.

"If the Congress wins, it will try to project the verdict as an expression of youth anger and claim that the political tide has started to turn against the BJP," he said.

Narottam Mishra denied a ticket Kidwai further pointed out that the bypoll carried significance for former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who was denied a ticket by the saffron party.

"If the BJP loses, Mishra's role and political future are likely to come under scrutiny," he said.

Violence erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on 11 July, as supporters of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narottam Mishra clashed with police and blocked a national highway after the former minister was denied a ticket for the July 30 assembly byelection, news agency PTI reported.

The nearly 12-hour blockade on NH-44 by over 3,000 protesters left the Datia superintendent of police and several cops injured before security forces cleared the highway and arrested some agitators, officials said.

Jitu Patwari factor Talking to PTI, senior journalist Suresh Mehrotra said that a victory for the Congress will further strengthen state party chief Jitu Patwari within the organisation, while a BJP win will reinforce Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's position, but a defeat could embolden his detractors within the party.

Former Barkatullah University vice-chancellor Kamalakar Singh said the verdict would also be viewed in the context of local issues, the recent 'Gen Z' movement and public sentiment following the alleged Ram Temple donation controversy.

He said while a BJP victory would be interpreted as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's policies, a Congress win would signal that it was strengthening its organisational base.

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The outcome in Datia could trigger wider political repercussions at the national level.

Singh also pointed out that defeats for the BJP in the Bankipur (Bihar) and Manjalpur (Gujarat) bypolls could have wider political ramifications for the ruling party at both the Centre and in the states.