Will Vijay deliver a blockbuster electoral debut? Early trends show TVK in pole position in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a blockbuster election, with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 88 seats, ahead of the ruling DMK+ and the opposition AIADMK-led alliance, according to early trends.
Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats, and a party or alliance must win at least 118 seats to form the government. As things stand, while TVK was leading on 88 seats, the AIADMK was ahead on 56 seats.
AIADMK was leading on 72 seats. If these trends hold true, Vijay might as well become a kingmaker with the support of either the DMK or the AIADMK camp.
The trends clearly show a three-way fight in Tamil Nadu, something that a couple of exit polls had predicted.
Counting is underway across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 AM, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.
Tamil Nadu has a rich history of blending cinema and politics. At least two of its most iconic Chief Ministers were highly successful actors before entering governance.
MG Ramachandran or MGR (1977–1987) was one of the most celebrated superstars of Tamil cinema, known for his on-screen persona as a “messiah of the poor” before becoming the Chief Minister. J Jayalalithaa, who had several stints as chief minister, was also a legendary actress who acted in numerous blockbuster films, often opposite MGR, before becoming a politician.
Last week, pollster Pradeep Gupta, chairperson of Axis My India, even likened Vijay's rise to that of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Ram Rao in Andhra Pradesh. Gupta was speaking with India Today on this aspect of his exit poll result.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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