ECI probes MCC violations by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks response by April 29
ECI takes note of alleged MCC violations by PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, seeks response by 11 am on 29th April.
The Election Commission of India (ECi) on Thursday took cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both BJP and Congress had raised allegations of causing hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. The poll panel has sought a response by 11 am on 29th April.