ECI probes MCC violations by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks response by April 29

ECI takes note of alleged MCC violations by PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, seeks response by 11 am on 29th April.

The Election Commission of India (ECi) on Thursday took cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both BJP and Congress had raised allegations of causing hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. The poll panel has sought a response by 11 am on 29th April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission has asked the saffron to respond to complaints filed by opposition parties wherein they have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering a divisive and defamatory speech in Rajasthan's Banswara.

The poll panel also asked Congress to respond to complaints filed by the BJP against the main opposition party's president Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their respective remarks.

According to the PTI news agency, it is the first time that the panel has taken cognisance of a complaint against any prime minister. The Election Commission has invoked provisions of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents as the first step to rein in star campaigners.

The Congress said that Modi in his speech had alleged that Congress wanted to redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims and that the opposition party won't even spare the 'mangalsutra' of women.

The BJP, on the other hand, had written to EC that Gandhi levelled malafide and utterly sinister allegations against Modi during a speech in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also accused Kharge of violating the model code by claiming that he was not invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony due to discrimination against SCs and STs.

