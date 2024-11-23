‘Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh…’: Devendra Fadnavis’ first reaction as NDA takes commanding lead in Maharashtra

  • In his first reaction after Maharashtra election results that showed NDA surge, Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan despite the controversy it triggered

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis said 'ek hain toh safe hain' as NDA soars in Maharashtra election results
Devendra Fadnavis said ’ek hain toh safe hain’ as NDA soars in Maharashtra election results(Hindustan Times)

When your party is winning the elections, who cares about a controversy? Despite the controversy surrounding the “Ek hain toh safe hain” slogan by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated it as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took a commanding lead in the Maharashtra Election Results 2024.

In his first reaction after Mahayuti alliance – the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP – secured over 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh mumkin hai.”

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Business NewsElections‘Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh…’: Devendra Fadnavis’ first reaction as NDA takes commanding lead in Maharashtra

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.