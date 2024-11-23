When your party is winning the elections, who cares about a controversy? Despite the controversy surrounding the “Ek hain toh safe hain" slogan by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated it as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took a commanding lead in the Maharashtra Election Results 2024.
In his first reaction after Mahayuti alliance – the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP – secured over 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh mumkin hai."
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
